Hits & Misses: New music program at CCC, elected official threatened, pro baseball is back

HIT: To yet another new offering at Cayuga Community College.

The college announced this week that a music degree program beginning in the fall semester will provide students with a foundation for careers as music educators and performers, including the study of musical concepts, as well as solo and ensemble performances. Graduates of the program will earn an Associate of Science Degree, and the college has transfer opportunities in place with SUNY Oswego and SUNY Potsdam for students looking to transfer to a four-year college to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music education or music performance.

For more information about the music program, visit cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/soma/degrees/music/.

MISS: The town supervisor of Eden in western New York said someone is trying to scare her out of running for office.

Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman said someone threw a “partial pipe bomb” into her home while her family was sleeping. Several threatening messages were written on the device, which did not explode, in an apparent effort to persuade her to drop her bid for Erie County Clerk. The Erie County Sheriff’s office was assisting Eden police with the investigation.

“If anything, this incident signals to me that I must continue marching forward, reaffirming my commitment to public service,” Hartman said.

HIT: The return of Major League Baseball is something a lot of people look forward to most after a long winter — and this past winter has in many ways felt longer than most.

Yes, rainy weather is already forcing schedules to be rearranged, but inclement weather is to be expected in the early part of the season. No matter which team you happen to root for, everyone gets to start the season with the possibility of this year being the year that their team goes all the way to the World Series. In any case, there are a lot of games to be played this summer, and we hope you enjoy the ride.

