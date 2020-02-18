Hits & Misses: New Owasco event, Syracuse basketball ups and downs

HIT: To the debut of the Hamlet of Owasco Craft Fair and Chili Cook-off, which took place Sunday.

Organized by resident Connie Ryan, this new winter event at Owasco Fire Department Station 3 brought people together on a winter weekend day to browse through and perhaps buy some hand-made crafts and sample some delicious chili. The new event raised funds for upgrades to the playground in the hamlet.

"We decided to do this to bring the community together and do something to break up the winter monotony of cabin fever," Ryan said.

These kinds of gatherings are a wonderful way to build and maintain community spirit in the colder months. Thanks to Ryan and all the volunteers and donors who made it happen.

MISS: To some stumbles for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

The Orange fell at home last week to North Carolina State, but seemed to be in a position for an impressive bounce-back win on Saturday at Florida State. But SU couldn't maintain a late lead, and the No. 8 Seminoles earned a three-point victory.