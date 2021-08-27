Hits & Misses: New recreation trail opens, rains cause damage, educational opportunity

HIT : The Finger Lakes Land Trust recently opened a new 1-mile hiking trail near the south end of Skaneateles Lake. The trail is located in a scenic area of steep, forested hillsides and connects the High Vista Nature Preserve to the Hinchcliff Family Preserve. The land trust purchased 75 acres in Cortland and Onondaga counties to link the two preserves and create a 2.25-mile corridor of conserved lands overlooking the eastern shore of the lake. The trail can be accessed from a High Vista trailhead on Vincent Hill Road in the town of Scott, or from the Hinchcliff Preserve in the town of Spafford. For more information visit fllt.org .

MISS: Last week's heavy rains caused damage to roadways, businesses, homes and property in Cayuga County, but there could be some money coming down the road to help pay for emergency repairs. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have notified the Federal Emergency Management Agency that a request will be forthcoming for a major disaster declaration for parts of the state. If a major disaster is declared, grants would be available to state and local governments to cover the costs of emergency work. Individual assistance would also be available to repair damage to homes and property.