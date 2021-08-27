 Skip to main content
Hits & Misses: New recreation trail opens, rains cause damage, educational opportunity
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: New recreation trail opens, rains cause damage, educational opportunity

Land trust

Taughannock Point as seen from Cayuga Cliffs.

 Jeff Katris

HIT: The Finger Lakes Land Trust recently opened a new 1-mile hiking trail near the south end of Skaneateles Lake. The trail is located in a scenic area of steep, forested hillsides and connects the High Vista Nature Preserve to the Hinchcliff Family Preserve. The land trust purchased 75 acres in Cortland and Onondaga counties to link the two preserves and create a 2.25-mile corridor of conserved lands overlooking the eastern shore of the lake. The trail can be accessed from a High Vista trailhead on Vincent Hill Road in the town of Scott, or from the Hinchcliff Preserve in the town of Spafford. For more information visit fllt.org.

MISS: Last week's heavy rains caused damage to roadways, businesses, homes and property in Cayuga County, but there could be some money coming down the road to help pay for emergency repairs. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have notified the Federal Emergency Management Agency that a request will be forthcoming for a major disaster declaration for parts of the state. If a major disaster is declared, grants would be available to state and local governments to cover the costs of emergency work. Individual assistance would also be available to repair damage to homes and property. 

HIT: Cayuga Community College is partnering with Finger Lakes Community College in an opportunity aimed at teaching valuable skills. The Young Entrepreneurs Academy —or YEA! — will be available to area students in grades 6-12 beginning in October. The 20-week program takes students through the steps of researching, funding and launching a business or nonprofit, as well as pitching it to investors. The application deadline is Sept. 30. An interview, school transcript, essay and letter of recommendation are required. For more information, visit yeausa.org or flcc.edu/yea.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

