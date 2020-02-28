Hits & Misses: New sports team in Weedsport, standoff disrupts lives in Auburn

A new bowling program — the district's first in about 40 years — drew 22 students of all ages and social circles. The idea was to create an opportunity that wouldn't conflict with other sports programs. Superintendent Shaun O'Connor said the program allowed for "enhanced student engagement, a successful school-business partnership" and has "surpassed our expectations of success."

As law enforcement officers surrounded the Grant Motel following a report that someone there had displayed a firearm, others took up positions nearby to maintain the perimeter of the building and to keep motorists and pedestrians from getting too close. Businesses in the neighborhood reported being affected because a portion of Grant Avenue had been shut down for two hours, and rumors began circulating about what was going on. Fortunately, law enforcement was able to bring the standoff to a close without the use of lethal force.