HIT: To the New York State Fair returning after a year off.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the good news on Monday that, due to the decreasing COVID-19 infection rates and increasing vaccination rates, the state plans to hold the annual event again this summer at the fairgrounds in Geddes.

Losing the fair in 2020 because of the pandemic was a big blow to the central New York region, and although the fair this year will have some attendance restrictions, it's nonetheless much better to have a smaller-than-normal one than none at all.

MISS: To Cayuga County-area businesses that don't prioritize ensuring minors are not able to buy alcohol.

In a recent compliance sweep around the county conducted by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department in partnership with the Cayuga County Drug Free Community Coalition, seven businesses illegally sold alcohol to underage customers, the law enforcement agencies said.

HIT: To the many people who took part in Earth Day-themed cleanup efforts at sites around central New York and Cayuga County.