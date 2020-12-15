Hits & Misses: Nick's Ride interim leader, Buddy Boeheim's feat, winter weather coming

HIT: To the appointment of Rick Hansinger as the Nick's Ride 4 Friends interim executive director.
Hansinger takes over day-to-day leadership of the addiction recovery support organization, which continues to provide a vital service for the Cayuga County area. He is filling the role of founder Joel Campagnola after Campagnola was put on paid leave by the Nick's Ride board to focus on personal legal matters.
This has been a difficult time for Nick's Ride, so hiring an executive with the nonprofit management experience and community knowledge of Hansinger is a great move by the board. Hansinger retired in 2014 after more than two decades as executive director of the E. John Gavras Center in Auburn.
MISS: To forecasts for the first season's first major snowfall this week in much of upstate New York.
A storm system is expected to hit the region Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing potentially heavy snowfall.
We've actually had a fairly mild late fall compared with many in recent years, but that doesn't make the prospect of dealing with slick roads and digging out from a big storm any more appealing.
HIT: To Buddy Boeheim, for besting his dad on the scoring charts at Syracuse University.
In his first game back since missing multiple games due to COVID-19 quarantine, the junior guard scored 17 points in the team's blowout victory Saturday at Boston College. With his production Saturday, Buddy moved past father and coach Jim Boeheim's career total of 745 from when he played at SU in the mid-1960s.
We're sure it was a career highlight for the elder Boeheim, now in his 45th year as the Syracuse coach, to watch his child achieve this milestone.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
