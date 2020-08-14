Hits & Misses: Niles workers get creative, invasive pests hit Adirondacks, car show becomes parade

HIT: After town employees were forced to repeatedly clear out a drain pipe being clogged with debris by an eager beaver, Niles Highway Superintendent Pat Steger came up with an idea to keep it from happening again. The thought resulted in the construction of a “Beaver Pipe Cage” that allows continual water flow by preventing beavers from plugging culverts. The device recently won Best Overall Innovation in the Federal Highway Administration's Build a Better Mousetrap National Competition, which focuses on creative solutions to local problems. The cost-effective solution may be something other municipalities will want to try, as well.
MISS: Within days of the first confirmation of emerald ash borer in the Adirondack Park, officials have now found an infestation of hemlock woolly adelgid, the second such discovery since 2017. The emerald ash borer is a destructive beetle that infests and kills North American native ash species, and the hemlock woolly adelgid feeds on young twigs, causing hemlocks to decline and die within four to 10 years. The state Department of Environmental Conservation asks the public to remain vigilant and to report suspected infestations so that mitigation efforts can be started as quickly as possible.
HIT: The Prison City Ramblers weren't able to host their annual Father's Day car show in Emerson Park this year, so the group brought the show directly to the people in the form of car cruise parade. Anyone with a classic car was invited to meet at Auburn High School Wednesday for an early evening cruise around the streets of Auburn led by Andy Campbell in his restored 1994 New York State Trooper car. Most of the registration fees from the Father's Day car show go to charity, and the club has continued to assist local charities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
