Hits & Misses: Niles workers get creative, invasive pests hit Adirondacks, car show becomes parade

HIT: After town employees were forced to repeatedly clear out a drain pipe being clogged with debris by an eager beaver, Niles Highway Superintendent Pat Steger came up with an idea to keep it from happening again. The thought resulted in the construction of a “Beaver Pipe Cage” that allows continual water flow by preventing beavers from plugging culverts. The device recently won Best Overall Innovation in the Federal Highway Administration's Build a Better Mousetrap National Competition, which focuses on creative solutions to local problems. The cost-effective solution may be something other municipalities will want to try, as well.