Hits & Misses: NY school year begins, Syracuse football wins, I-81 comment period

HIT: To the start of a new school year, this time with Cayuga County-area students all going back to full-time in-person learning.

The Delta variant will certainly bring some challenges, but if everyone does their part to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, schools can safely remain open. That means wearing masks when appropriate, staying home and getting tested if symptoms develop, and practicing consistent hygiene.

Most importantly, people with any connection to the school system should get vaccinated if eligible to do so. Those with concerns should consult their family physician.

MISS: To the extension of the public comment period for the Interstate 81 transformation project.

Responding to calls mostly from opponents of the community grid option that ended up being the consensus choice after more than a decade of study and public input gathering, the Federal Highway Administration and the state Department of Transportation said they would add another 30 days onto the public comment period for the recommended plan.

We hope this isn't a sign of yet another round of expensive and unnecessary delays that only service to make the crumbling elevated highway that's currently in use more dangerous.