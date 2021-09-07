Hits & Misses: NY school year begins, Syracuse football wins, I-81 comment period

HIT: To the start of a new school year, this time with Cayuga County-area students all going back to full-time in-person learning.
The Delta variant will certainly bring some challenges, but if everyone does their part to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, schools can safely remain open. That means wearing masks when appropriate, staying home and getting tested if symptoms develop, and practicing consistent hygiene.
Most importantly, people with any connection to the school system should get vaccinated if eligible to do so. Those with concerns should consult their family physician.
MISS: To the extension of the public comment period for the Interstate 81 transformation project.
Responding to calls mostly from opponents of the community grid option that ended up being the consensus choice after more than a decade of study and public input gathering, the Federal Highway Administration and the state Department of Transportation said they would add another 30 days onto the public comment period for the recommended plan.
We hope this isn't a sign of yet another round of expensive and unnecessary delays that only service to make the crumbling elevated highway that's currently in use more dangerous.
HIT: To a pair of promising freshmen helping the Syracuse University football team win its opening game.
Sean Tucker rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown while defensive back Darian Chestnut snatched an interception in the Orange's victory Saturday on the road against Ohio.
The 29-9 win was a solid outing from start to finish for a team that's looking to rebound from a disastrous 2020 performance. Veteran quarterback Tommy DeVito managed the game well and the SU defense was stout.
"I thought it was a good performance," Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said. "That's not a gimme football team. That's a football team that's going to challenge for their side of the conference. The foundation that coach (Frank) Solich has left there and the way they do things, they're really first class. They're a difficult bunch to beat and very seldom do they ever quit."
Now Syracuse faces a tough test this coming weekend when it hosts Rutgers in the home opener.
