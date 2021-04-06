Hits & Misses: NY vaccine expansion, Auburn gunshots investigation, Meridian runoff

HIT: To the establishment of universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines in New York state as of today, April 6.

The most important weapon we now have to bring life back to normal and protect ourselves and our families is vaccination, and while a prioritization rollout to make sure front-line essential workers and the most vulnerable residents was needed at the beginning, opening up eligibility to all who are 16 and older is definitely the right move now in Cayuga County and most, if not all, of upstate New York. Open vaccination slots have not been uncommon in recent weeks, a clear sign that this move was needed.

Now that all over 16 can get their shots, we urge everyone to be smart and get themselves signed up. Do it for yourself, your family and friends, and your community.

There are many options available now for Cayuga County-area residents, from county clinics to chain pharmacies to the state-run operation at the fairgrounds in Onondaga County.

MISS: To a troubling report of shots fired in the city of Auburn twice on Sunday night.

Auburn police are investigating the reports on the city's northside, with one incident resulting in damage to a residence.

