Hits & Misses: NYS Fair workers memorial, Cayuga County barn fire, Syracuse football

HIT: To the new memorial for highway system workers at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made unveiling the memorial the focus of her visit to the fair as governor when she attended the ceremony Sunday morning.

The memorial honors the men and women who have lost their lives while on the job keeping roads safe. In far too many cases, these deaths were caused by careless drivers. Hopefully, this memorial also helps serve as a reminder that we need to protect the people working road construction, directing traffic, operating tow trucks and providing roadside assistance.

MISS: To the fire that destroyed an animal barn on a Sempronius farm Saturday.

The property damage at Ripley Farms was substantial, but the impressive response by numerous fire departments kept it from being worse.

Most importantly, no one was hurt and the cows inside were safely removed before the fire became worse.

HIT: To the start of a new Syracuse University football season.