Hits & Misses: Odyssey of the Mind finalists, winter's return to CNY, Cayuga County domestic violence funds

HIT: To the Cayuga County-area students who took part in Saturday's Odyssey of the Mind state finals held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes.

Dozens of students from Cato-Meridian and Skaneateles school districts were showcasing their creativity and problem-solving skills after they had advanced to the state finals after competing earlier in the month at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES-hosted regional contest.

These competitions come after months of practice by these students, with guidance from their coaches.

Special congratulations to the four teams from the Cato-Meridian Central School District that advanced to the world finals later this spring.

MISS: To a disruptive snow storm in the final week of March in central New York.

Several Cayuga County-area school districts either delayed the start of classes Monday or closed because of the heavy snow and bitter-cold winds that made it feel like mid-February instead of the start of spring.

Hopefully this stretch of winter is truly the last punch winter has left.

HIT: To federal funding that will help people break free from domestic violence in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office announced that it received more than $187,000 from Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, which was established through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. This money will help the DA's office support domestic violence survivors by helping to pay for short term expenses related to housing and essential needs, such as rent and utilities.

To apply for funding or to find out more about eligibility, contact the district attorney’s office at (315) 253-1391 or email Sarah Sears at ssears@cayugacounty.us or Kristine Francey at kfrancey@cayugacounty.us.

