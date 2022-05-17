Hits & Misses: Operation Enduring Gratitude, Martin Luther King celebration, spring storm

HIT: To another inspiring and highly successful Operation Enduring Gratitude trip for Cayuga County veterans.

Thanks to the generosity of the Cayuga County community that has donated through various fundraisers and to the dogged work of a small group of organizing volunteers, a busload of local veterans was taken to the nation's capital last weekend to be thanked for their service and so they could see the moving memorials on the National Mall and the nearby Arlington Cemetery.

This marked the third Operation Enduring Gratitude trip, and like the previous two, the impact it had on these veterans was clear. They felt the love of their country, and they made lasting memories and friendships along the way.

MISS: To a blast of stormy weather that ripped through the area on Monday.

Heavy rains and winds caused some damage and disruption throughout the area, causing some flash flooding and knocking down trees and power lines.

HIT: To the 47th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration in Auburn, which took place Sunday afternoon at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

This yearly program, pushed back from January to last weekend because of COVID-19, always provides a moving tribute to King and gives those in attendance wisdom and encouragement to continue his work.

Thanks to the organizers and participants for making sure this tradition continues nearly five decades after it started.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

