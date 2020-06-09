Hits & Misses: Outdoor graduations allowed, school vote delayed, Weedsport porch parade

HIT: To the news that high schools in New York state will be able to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies for their senior students.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said over the weekend that the health experts monitoring the coronavirus outbreak for the state have decided that socially distanced outdoor ceremonies with 150 people or less will be safe to hold. This is a change from a few days earlier, when the governor had said graduation events would be limited to drive-through or drive-in events.
While this is a step in the positive direction, our hope is that the governor and the state's health and education departments can refine these guidelines to allow for more flexibility beyond the 150 attendance cap. While this may be a number some of the smallest districts can abide by and still have a full class of graduates at the a single event, most districts will be forced to hold multiple events.
We suggest each district be allowed to submit a plan to their county health department for how they can put on an event that spaces people out and limits the number of family and friends who can attend, but still allows for the full class to graduate together.
MISS: To the governor's last-minute, statewide executive order pushing school district mail-in voting back by a week.
Until Monday morning, districts have been executing a mail-in ballot system under a previous executive order, and preparing for the collection and counting of ballots after 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Now that is suddenly pushed back a week, because a handful of districts had some struggles getting ballots out to voters.
Less than 48 hours before the deadline for statewide school budget and board of education vo…
It's hard to understand why an across-the-board delay was needed.
HIT: To the Weedsport Fire Department, which brought some much-appreciated cheer to the village on Friday with a porch parade.
The department drove trucks up and down the streets while people waved from their porches.
"This parade is a Thank You to community for their continued support, a huge congratulations to the graduating class of 2020, a Thank You to all Essential Workers, and a congratulations to anyone who celebrated an anniversary or birthday," the fire department said on its Facebook page.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.