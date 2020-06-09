Hits & Misses: Outdoor graduations allowed, school vote delayed, Weedsport porch parade

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIT: To the news that high schools in New York state will be able to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies for their senior students.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said over the weekend that the health experts monitoring the coronavirus outbreak for the state have decided that socially distanced outdoor ceremonies with 150 people or less will be safe to hold. This is a change from a few days earlier, when the governor had said graduation events would be limited to drive-through or drive-in events.

While this is a step in the positive direction, our hope is that the governor and the state's health and education departments can refine these guidelines to allow for more flexibility beyond the 150 attendance cap. While this may be a number some of the smallest districts can abide by and still have a full class of graduates at the a single event, most districts will be forced to hold multiple events.

We suggest each district be allowed to submit a plan to their county health department for how they can put on an event that spaces people out and limits the number of family and friends who can attend, but still allows for the full class to graduate together.

MISS: To the governor's last-minute, statewide executive order pushing school district mail-in voting back by a week.