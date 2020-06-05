Hits & Misses: Outdoor restaurant dining, Cayuga County census response, community cheer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIT: To the return of outdoor dining at local restaurants.

As the state moves forward with its regionalized and phased economic reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, the resumption of in-person restaurant dining is something many people and restaurant operators and employees look forward to.

Across-the-board restaurant reopenings can't happen in the Central New York region until the state's third phase, which we would reach by Friday, June 12, at the earliest. But a small step took place this week when the state said restaurants in regions that have reached reopening phase two can begin to offer outside dining service.

We hope this gives some needed economic boost to restaurants that have struggled to stay afloat with strictly takeout or delivery service.

MISS: To the below-average response rate so far for Cayuga County in the 2020 census.

Data from the Census Bureau as of last weekend put the county's response rate at 53.5%, below the statewide response rate of 55.5% and several other counties in the region.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hampered some of the traditional efforts to promote census taking, a lack of access to the internet in some parts of the county is a factor, too.