HIT: The Canal Society of New York State will continue operating the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park under a multi-year agreement that covers the cost of staffing, uniforms and tours for visitors.

The New York State Thruway Authority approved the contract that will run through Dec. 31, 2026, with an option for a one-year renewal. The park, at the site of Lock 52 in Port Byron, was part of the original canal, and the Thruway Authority agreed that the Canal Society is the best entity to oversee it because it can "provide the level of subject matter expertise" and services required.

MISS: Police in Auburn said a man with a gun caused a disturbance over the weekend.

The Auburn Police Department said that officers responded to a call on Spring Street at around 11 a.m. Sunday in which a man was reported to have been “waving a gun around” in a menacing way. Officers established a perimeter around the area and successfully convinced the man to exit the residence. The man was taken into custody and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of weapon with a previous felony conviction as well as a misdemeanor-level count of criminal weapon possession, two counts of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

HIT: An ongoing effort to help prevent hydrilla from spreading in Cayuga Lake is again underway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Conservation have applying a series of 10 treatments of an aquatic herbicide in the area of Wells College Bay. Hydrilla is an invasive plant that was found in Cayuga Lake near the village of Aurora in 2016 and near King Ferry in 2018. Efforts are being taken to combat its spread hydrilla because the thick growth can impede boating and swimming and have a negative impact on fish populations.

