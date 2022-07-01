Hits & Misses: Port Byron record breaker, Auburn summer music, reckless driving

HIT: To a Port Byron native getting herself into a world record book.

Emily Quant, a 1999 graduate of Dana L. West Junior-Senior High School who now lives in Putnam County, recently was added to the Guinness World Records list for balancing the most swords balanced on one's body in one minute and in three minutes during an attempt on April 30.

Quant set the three-minute record with 56 swords balanced on her shoulders and legs. Five minutes later, she set the one-minute record with 28 swords. She balanced the inner edge of the swords, which are curved scimitars, in order to fit so many on her body. They weigh 2.12 pounds each, making the records as much a feat of strength as one of balance. Guinness verified the records on June 9.

MISS: To a disturbing reckless driving case in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office charged an Auburn woman after an incident Wednesday night in which she was reported as driving erratically with a child passenger, but then refused to pull over when deputies tried to stop her. She ended up driving up and down the southern half of the county and into Tompkins County before authorities could safety deploy stop sticks.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

HIT: To another summer filled with outdoor music in the city of Auburn.

The city this week released its music series lineup, and it has something for everyone and more. The robust array of performers kicks off with one of the most popular local musicians at a beloved venue, when the Joe Whiting Band will take the stage at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Hoopes Park on East Genesee Street. The lineup has 18 more shows at venues around the city, including the debut of the new State Street Event Plaza at the former Kalet's department store.

We encourage everyone to take advantage of these family entertainment opportunities.

