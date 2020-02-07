Hits & Misses: Preserving Owasco Lake, winter pays a snowy visit, limousine travel made safer

HIT: The Nature Conservancy was recently gifted 87 acres of land in the town of Moravia to benefit the quality of Owasco Lake.

The former farmland, located along the Owasco Inlet, is an important part of the lake's watershed, so protecting it can go a long way to helping curb water problems such as harmful algal booms. The Nature Conservancy has been a great partner to the state DEC, Finger Lakes Land Trust and the city of Auburn in protecting and restoring land crucial to the future health of the lake.

MISS: A winter season that has lulled many to sleep with mild temperatures and limited moisture came roaring back to life this week, bringing a series of storms through the Cayuga County area with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

A few inches of snow Wednesday night was expected to be followed by an even messier session Friday, with heavy snows and whipping winds forecast for the region. We hope nobody put their shovels away prematurely.

HIT: New York state has taken some steps to make it safer to take a ride in a limousine.