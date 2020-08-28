Hits & Misses: Preventing overdose deaths, APD struggles to recruit, Ward O'Hara museum carries on

HIT : An expansion of the Good Samaritan law in New York state will almost certainly save lives. Legislation signed this week allows more businesses and public places to administer opioid overdose reversal medications such as Naloxone without fear of liability. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said that opioid-related overdose deaths frequently occur in public spaces but that many places have restricted the administration of overdose-reversal drugs on their premises due to the concern that they would not be covered under current law. This measure clarifies the application of the law to ensure that restaurants, bars, malls, beauty parlors, theaters, hotels and retail establishments are covered.

MISS: As it struggles to fill vacancies and prepare for pending retirements, the Auburn Police Department will have a relatively small pool of new applicants this year. An upcoming civil service test, the first step to becoming a member of the police force, is expected to be taken by about 50 people, compared with 187 a year ago. Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said he is "somewhat concerned" about the number, given the city's marketing campaign aimed at attracting new applicants and encouraging trained officers to transfer from their current positions elsewhere. The APD was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic because the department was unable to visit criminal justice classes and career seminars. Public perception of the police profession amid nationwide protests over racial injustice has also likely had an effect on recruiting.