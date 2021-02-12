Hits & Misses: Program promotes equity, virus snarls sports plans, caller sends thieves scampering

HIT: A new online event is being offered to help people learn more about race, equity and inclusion in Cayuga County. The 21-Day Equity Challenge will give participants access to a free daily electronic package of videos, podcasts and other material throughout the month of March with the aim of increasing people's understanding of inequity and racism. Partnering with the United Way on the project are CAP Cayuga/Seneca, the Cayuga Community Health Network, the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace, the Schweinfurth Art Center and more. People can sign up at igfn.us/f/35in/n or https://app.mobilecause.com/e/37BHLA?vid=fg9fr.

MISS: The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt any semblance of an ordinary school year as Cato-Meridian’s varsity boys basketball program was put on pause before even playing a single game. The school is one of several in the area that made plans to participate in interscholastic sports this winter after state officials announced that high-risk sports could begin Feb. 1. The team began a 10-day pause after two members of the team tested positive for COVID-19 and another exhibited symptoms. The delay means that the earliest the Blue Devils can play will be Feb. 23 at home against Weedsport.

HIT: A sharp-eyed resident's quick call to 911 put an end to a recent crime spree. State police said that a man and a teenager had been breaking into cars in Skaneateles and other Onondaga County towns before a witness alerted police to one of the break-ins. Troopers said that the fleeing pair was caught in Marcellus after the driver lost control of their vehicle and got stuck in a snowbank. Most of the stolen items were later recovered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0