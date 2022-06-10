Hits & Misses: Promoting Cayuga County tourism, prison violence, solemn honors on D-Day

HIT: A new addition to the official website for the Empire State Trail is a trip planning feature highlighting overnight accommodations and attractions along the way.

The empiretrail.ny.gov site has information about trail routes, parking, hotels, inns, campgrounds, museums, wineries and other stops along the Erie Canalway Trail that cuts through Cayuga County. The feature also includes downloadable GPS routes, maps and guidebooks to help travelers plan their journey and get the most out of the stops along the way.

MISS: Auburn Correctional Facility can be a dangerous place under the best of circumstances, so it was especially troubling for staff there when a large number of weapons was recently found hidden in the facility.

The prison was put on lockdown last week after "a number of contraband items" were found in a prison restroom. A search of the facility uncovered more weapons. The correctional officers union called the discovery "a significant find, a significant threat to security in the facility with the amount of weapons that they found" and blamed an uptick in violence partly on new rules that limit the use of solitary confinement.

HIT: The city of Auburn this week issued a proclamation declaring June 6 D-Day National Remembrance Day and 299th Combat Engineer Battalion Day in the city.

On the 78th anniversary of the invasion of the Normandy region of northern France, the city recognized the many servicemen from Auburn who were part of the 299th Combat Engineer Battalion who were some of the first American soldiers to set foot on the beaches of Normandy. The proclamation also listed those who gave their lives in Normandy and during the liberation of Europe.

