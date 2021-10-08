Hits & Misses: Promoting the Erie Canal, Auburn crash kills two, Auburn horror film to premiere

HIT: A new app allows people to take a self-guided tour along a 60-mile section of the Erie Canal through the heart of Central New York.
Developed by the Cayuga County Tourism Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Tourism Office, the app is focused on the sights on the historic Erie Canalway Trail from Macedon to Camillus, part of the 363-mile waterway that connects the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean via the Hudson River. The Treasures Along the Erie Canal app is available at app stores or by visiting eriecanal.stqry.app.
MISS: Two people that police said were newer residents of Auburn were killed last Saturday when their vehicle ran into a tree on Lake Avenue.
Auburn police said that driver Justin A. Bell, 33, and passenger Courtney Monet Reed, 29, were killed in the 4:22 a.m. crash at the intersection of Metcalf Drive. The APD said that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the accident and that anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov.
HIT: An Auburn man's passion for filmmaking has resulted in his first movie, a horror film that will be ready for release just in time for Halloween.
Tony Pierce, owner of Wayward Studios in Auburn, said much of the film was shot in his Steel Street home and at Harley's Pub, with friends taking on the acting roles. It was produced by Pierce's Finger Lakes Grindhouse Entertainment after years of formal education, self-taught techniques and an investment of about $30,000. The zombie love story "Till Death Do Us Part" will premiere Friday, Oct. 15, at the Finger Lakes Drive-In in a event that will feature live music, food, merchandise and other vendors, with the movie beginning at about 9 p.m.
