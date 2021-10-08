Hits & Misses: Promoting the Erie Canal, Auburn crash kills two, Auburn horror film to premiere

HIT: A new app allows people to take a self-guided tour along a 60-mile section of the Erie Canal through the heart of Central New York.

Developed by the Cayuga County Tourism Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Tourism Office, the app is focused on the sights on the historic Erie Canalway Trail from Macedon to Camillus, part of the 363-mile waterway that connects the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean via the Hudson River. The Treasures Along the Erie Canal app is available at app stores or by visiting eriecanal.stqry.app.

MISS: Two people that police said were newer residents of Auburn were killed last Saturday when their vehicle ran into a tree on Lake Avenue.

Auburn police said that driver Justin A. Bell, 33, and passenger Courtney Monet Reed, 29, were killed in the 4:22 a.m. crash at the intersection of Metcalf Drive. The APD said that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the accident and that anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov.