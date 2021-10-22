Hits & Misses: Protecting Skaneateles Lake, Cato under boil water order, quilts arrive for Auburn exhibit

HIT: A ceremonial planting was held Tuesday at Skaneateles Country Club to celebrate a stream stabilization project there aimed at protecting the quality of the lake.

The Skaneateles Lake Association established the Skaneateles Watershed Improvement Project program to help reduce nutrients entering the lake in response to harmful algal blooms, and the project along Dowling Creek at the country club involved changing the flow of the creek and adding plants to support a diversity of wildlife and provide root structure to help retain soil and prevent additional sedimentation in the lake.

MISS: The Cayuga County Health Department this week advised residents on Route 370 between the villages of Cato and Meridian to boil their water before using until further notice.

The department said the disinfection system malfunctioned Tuesday, and as a result harmful microbes could be in the drinking water. Village of Cato public water customers were advised to boil their tap water for a minute and cool before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food. The boil water order was expected to last through the end of the week, and the county health department said it would notify residents when the boil water order is lifted.

HIT: To the arrival of a much-anticipated art exhibit in Auburn.

“Quilts=Art=Quilts” is opening this weekend at the the Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center. The annual art quilt exhibition draws entries from around the world, and the 40th anniversary juried show includes 71 quilts from 61 artists, including three from Australia, three from Canada and one each from France, Ireland and Northern Ireland. The exhibit opens Saturday, Oct. 23, with free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. The exhibit runs through Jan. 9 along with “Marks Made,” an exhibition of fiber art by Christine Mauersberger.

