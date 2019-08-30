HIT: To a celebration of women.
The New York State Fair hosted Women's Day on Wednesday, and two of the top women in New York elected office were on hand for the occasion. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at the annual Women's Day luncheon, accompanied by Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the new majority leader of the New York State Senate. The day was an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women and recognize how opportunities for women have continued to expand through struggle and persistence.
MISS: To the potential danger of coming into contact with bats.
Because attics and crawl spaces can become uncomfortably hot during the summer, bats may begin looking for cooler places to hang out, resulting in an increase in accidental contact with people this time of year. The Cayuga County Health Department said there have been multiple reports lately of people finding bats in their homes and reminded the public of the importance of avoiding contact with bats because of the risk that the animals may be rabid. For more information, visit cdc.gov/rabies/ or call the health department at (315) 253-1560.
HIT: To an educational opportunity overseas.
Amanda DelloStritto, of Auburn, is studying film and animation at Rochester Institute of Technology and is investigating careers in the video game industry. To that end, she recently took advantage of an opportunity to work with like-minded students during a two-week trip to Germany. Amanda said she enjoyed working with students from the University of Paderborn — and a visit to the German headquarters of video game giant Nintendo — and hopes to go back to Germany next fall to work on her thesis.