Hits & Misses: Recycling Christmas trees, holding fraudsters responsible, honoring military heroes

HIT: A Cayuga County tree recycling program is a win for the environment.

The annual Trade-A-Tree program begins the week after Christmas at the Natural Resource Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett, and people who bring their Christmas trees for recycling will receive a certificate for a tree seedling to be picked up in the spring. A White Spruce seedling will be given out to anyone who redeems their certificate on May 13, 2022, at the Annual Conservation District Spring Tree & Shrub Sale.

Christmas trees will be chipped into mulch rather than taking up space in landfills. For more information, visit cayugaswcd.org or call the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District at (315) 252-4171, ext. 4.

MISS: The state Attorney General's Office has taken legal action against a grinch who ruined the holidays for hundreds families a year ago.

The action will stop a New Jersey woman from repeating what she did last year when she accepted hundreds of orders for hard-to-find PlayStation and Xbox game consoles when they were in especially high demand. Many consumers were promised that they would receive the items in time for Christmas, but when the deliveries failed to arrive, many consumers were given shifting excuses and many never even received refunds.

"New Yorkers should know that the only ones who can deliver impossible presents in an expedited fashion are Santa and his team of elves!," attorney general Letitia James said.

HIT: A tradition celebrated in Auburn last week combined the spirit of the holiday season with gratitude for those who served.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John acknowledged veterans and military members who died, are missing in action or are prisoners of war. The annual event is held in conjunction with more than 1,200 others across the country.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, worked with students from the Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club, the Auburn High School orchestra and Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron on the ceremony.

