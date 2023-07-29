HIT: Fond memories of a friend gone too soon and a desire to do something positive combined at a memorial fundraiser in Auburn last weekend.

Hundreds of community members turned out for the annual Chloe Calhoun Memorial Softball Game Saturday at Falcon Park in Auburn for an evening of food and fun and a friendly softball game between the Auburn Police Department and the Auburn Fire Department.

The inspiration for the gathering is to honor Chloe, who was 18 when she was killed by a drunk driver in Owasco in 2016. The softball game series began in 2018 and and raises money for a scholarship fund in Chloe's name. Two $2,200 scholarships are given to two Auburn High School students, usually one male and one female, who played a varsity sport in their senior year. The scholarship amounts are in memory of the number 22 jersey that Chloe wore as a member of the high school softball team.

"I think people loved her, and this is what Auburn does when something happens," Laura Wellington said.

MISS: The Cayuga County Health Department is encouraging residents to take steps to reduce their risk of tick bites to help avoid Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases.

The number of adult ticks increases during the warmer months and peaks in fall, officials said, and Lyme disease is the most common disease spread by ticks in New York state. There were 118 reported cases of Lyme disease among Cayuga County residents in 2022, the health department said, and there have already been 111 cases reported this year, as well as cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever and anaplasmosis.

For information about tick prevention and removal, visit the state Department of Health website at health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/lyme/.

HIT: The waning days of July mean that there are only a few more weeks before the start of the New York State Fair.

Parking passes and tickets went on sale this week and can be purchased online at nysfair.ny.gov or by calling (800) 514-3849. During the fair, admission tickets can be purchased at kiosks outside of entrance gates.

With fees included, tickets cost $6.28 per person and parking passes cost $10.37. A new frequent fairgoer pass is available for $20 per person ($20.59 once fees are included) that allows entry to every day of the fair.

The fair will run from Aug. 23 through Sept. 4. The operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. except on Labor Day, when the fair closes at 9 p.m.