Hits & Misses: Reopening in CNY, social distancing violators, flyover tribute for health care workers

HIT: To the start of the economic reopening of much of upstate New York, including Cayuga County.

Friday marked the first phase in a data-driven gradual plan to restore business operations in New York state using a regional approach, and fortunately central New York met all the criteria to be included.

This is a welcomed development because it means our COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction, our health care facilities are in a solid position to handle additional infections and our testing is at a volume that should enable effective tracing and isolating to prevent a new spike.

Of course, it's also good news because the region can start to repair the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

MISS: To people who are unnecessarily endangering themselves and others by gathering in large, dense groups to protest economic shutdowns without following reasonable safety precautions.