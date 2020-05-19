Hits & Misses: Reopening in CNY, social distancing violators, flyover tribute for health care workers
WWII Whiskey 7, of the National Warplane Museum in Livingston County, leads a flyover over Auburn Community Hospital honoring first responders and essential workers in upstate New York Saturday, May 16. The mission was titled “Operation Thanks From Above.” 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

HIT: To the start of the economic reopening of much of upstate New York, including Cayuga County.

Friday marked the first phase in a data-driven gradual plan to restore business operations in New York state using a regional approach, and fortunately central New York met all the criteria to be included.

This is a welcomed development because it means our COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction, our health care facilities are in a solid position to handle additional infections and our testing is at a volume that should enable effective tracing and isolating to prevent a new spike.

Of course, it's also good news because the region can start to repair the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

MISS: To people who are unnecessarily endangering themselves and others by gathering in large, dense groups to protest economic shutdowns without following reasonable safety precautions.

Fortunately such gatherings have not been happening in the Cayuga County area, but there's been plenty of them around the state. Yes, everyone has a right to express their opinion and even to protest (but it's also worth pointing that what people at many of the gatherings are screaming for, a reopening, is actually happening). But when some of those protesters are blatantly violating social distancing guidelines, which are recommended by the top infectious experts in our country, they are also a threat to public health.

Get out and protest if you feel that's important to do. Just wear a mask and respect others' personal space.

HIT: To the flyover of historic military aircraft above health care facilities throughout upstate New York over the weekend.

Auburn Community Hospital staff were among those that Operation Thanks From Above, organized by the National Warplane Museum in Livingston County, honored with a flight on Saturday.

