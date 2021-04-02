Hits & Misses: Rescuers at the ready, rent relief misses mark, new CCC transfer option

HIT: When a woman and a little girl on a hike this week found themselves at the bottom of a gorge in Niles, they realized that they weren't going to able to climb out on their own. Luckily, there are many highly trained and dedicated people ready to respond to just such an event, and members of fire departments from New Hope, Sempronius and Moravia, the Cayuga County High Angle Rescue Team, state fire high rescue crews, and Four Town Ambulance were soon on the way. The two were brought out of the gorge unharmed, checked over by paramedics and given a ride back to their car.