Hits & Misses: Rescuers at the ready, rent relief misses mark, new CCC transfer option

HIT: When a woman and a little girl on a hike this week found themselves at the bottom of a gorge in Niles, they realized that they weren't going to able to climb out on their own. Luckily, there are many highly trained and dedicated people ready to respond to just such an event, and members of fire departments from New Hope, Sempronius and Moravia, the Cayuga County High Angle Rescue Team, state fire high rescue crews, and Four Town Ambulance were soon on the way. The two were brought out of the gorge unharmed, checked over by paramedics and given a ride back to their car.
MISS: With additional funds now on the way, a plan by New York state to spend $100 million in federal coronavirus relief to help people pay overdue rent fell far short of its goal, with about 15,000 people getting the help they needed and another 57,000 applicants being denied. Advocates say the rules for proving financial hardship were just too difficult for many to navigate. Eligibility for the program has since been expanded, but more needs to be done to help people whose income dried up because of the pandemic.
HIT: Cayuga Community College students have a new path to earning a four-year degree with the creation of a partnership with St. John Fisher College. Students in 10 programs at CCC, including business administration, computer science, criminal justice and others will have the opportunity to transfer to St. John Fisher to earn a bachelor's degree in two years, provided they maintain a minimum GPA and complete any prerequisite coursework. All currently enrolled and incoming fall 2021 CCC students are eligible for the program.
