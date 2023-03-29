HIT: To a timely reminder for drivers to be on the lookout for slow-moving farm vehicles.

As planting season approaches, officials said that Cayuga County roads and highways are shared by trucks and cars, farm equipment, and in some areas, horse and buggies, and as the size of agricultural equipment has increased, so has the potential for accidents. Motorists are being cautioned to remain aware of the dangers associated with slow-moving vehicles and be prepared to share the road.

MISS: Pheasant-hunting opportunities in New York state next fall will likely be impacted by an outbreak of avian flu at a Tompkins County farm that serves as the state's only breeding facility.

The remaining birds had to be culled last week to prevent further spread after an outbreak swept through Reynolds Game Farm. The farm raises ring-necked pheasants that are distributed to volunteers for release into the wild through the Cornell Cooperative Extension network. Approximately 40,000 day-old chicks are hatched and distributed every year through the program.

The DEC said last week it is "developing a plan to address how best to provide pheasant hunting opportunity for this fall."

HIT: Cayuga County breweries continue to produce some of the best beer in the state, with three earning a total of seven awards at this year's New York State Craft Beer Competition.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport won silver in Imperial Stout and Porter for its Baltic Porter, bronze in Kettle and Simple Sours for its Berliner Weisse, and silver in Pale Ale for its Bay Bridge Pale Ale. Prison City Brewing in Auburn won gold in Barrel-aged Sour for Something, Something, Something 2022 (a mixed fermentation dark sour with tart and sweet cherries) and a silver in hazy IPA for Haze On. Aurora Brewing Co. in Ledyard won gold in Golden/Blonde Ale (American, Kolsch, Cream Ale) for La Crema cream ale and tied for silver in Hazy Double IPA for Simcoe Super Fresh to Death. Onondaga County's Skaneateles Brewing won a gold in Brown Ale (American and British) for Major Trail.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd