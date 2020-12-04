Hits & Misses: Running for awareness, loaded gun and drugs in Auburn, Weedsport concerts documentary

HIT: Jill Schaffer, of Auburn, recently completed the Dopey Challenge, a series of runs organized by Walt Disney World, by running a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon and a marathon — for a total of 48.6 miles in four days. The challenge asks runners to choose a fundraising cause, and Schaffer chose the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention because she had contemplated suicide a little more than a year ago. "I figured this could be a way for me to give back, to get out and get the exercise I needed, and to really share with my community by helping end the stigma around mental health," she said.