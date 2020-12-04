Hits & Misses: Running for awareness, loaded gun and drugs in Auburn, Weedsport concerts documentary

HIT: Jill Schaffer, of Auburn, recently completed the Dopey Challenge, a series of runs organized by Walt Disney World, by running a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon and a marathon — for a total of 48.6 miles in four days. The challenge asks runners to choose a fundraising cause, and Schaffer chose the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention because she had contemplated suicide a little more than a year ago. "I figured this could be a way for me to give back, to get out and get the exercise I needed, and to really share with my community by helping end the stigma around mental health," she said.
MISS: Police said a man was caught in Auburn this week with a bag of cocaine and a loaded handgun. The Auburn Police Department said that the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force had enough evidence following a fight on Logan Street Tuesday night to obtain a warrant to search the man's vehicle. The search revealed a loaded 9mm handgun, approximately an ounce of cocaine and almost $2,000 in cash. The man, described as a transient, was charged with four felonies and sent to the Cayuga County Jail.
HIT: A documentary series is preserving the stories behind the long-running summer concert series at the Cayuga County Fairgrounds in Weedsport. Pat Donnelly's "Rockin' Weedsport" is a three-part documentary, the first of which was released for free Nov. 23 on Facebook. The aim of the project is to capture the community around the concerts and the work that went into putting them on. To watch the first part of the film, to share stories with Donnelly or for more information on his project, visit facebook.com/weedsportny.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
