Hits & Misses: Safe hunting in NY, bird flu causes concern, summer isn't far away

HIT: The hunting seasons in New York state last year were the safest on record.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the eight injuries and one fatality it investigated in 2021 were the fewest number of such incidents since the DEC's Hunter Education Program began in 1949. Because all of the shooters involved were experienced, the DEC said that the shootings could have been prevented if everyone followed the rules. An encouraging sign is that none of the incidents involved younger hunters, so they are apparently being taught the appropriate way to go about hunting with firearms and crossbows. The DEC has an online resource for more information about its Hunter Education Program, and we encourage hunters to check it out.

MISS: A virus with the potential to devastate the poultry industry has been confirmed in New York state.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets recently reported that some birds on Long Island tested positive for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. The Suffolk County flock has been quarantined and the the birds will not enter the food system, officials said. At least 11 other states have reported bird flu cases, and officials are urging poultry farmers to increase biosecurity measures to control the spread. Bird flu killed 50 million chickens and turkeys in the United States in 2015. Farms that find sick or dead birds should contact Ag and Markets at (518) 457-3502 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.

HIT: With winter storms continuing to slap us in the face with wind and snow, it's nice to see some reminders that warmer weather will eventually arrive.

A steady steam of recent announcements from the New York State Fair assures us that there will be plenty of affordable live music nearby this summer, with acts for fans of every type of music. Rap superstar Nelly is one of the shows announced so far. He drew about 33,000 fans the last time he was in town, and will certainly be a big hit again this year. So as you shovel your front walk this weekend, be warmed by the thought that summer concert season is on its way.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0