Hits & Misses: Salvation Army helpers, rabbit virus confirmed, protecting Skaneateles Lake

HIT: To the army of individuals and companies stepping up to support the mission of the the Auburn Salvation Army.

The organization reported that a long list of volunteers and local businesses helped with goods, services and deliveries to prepare, cook and deliver 600 Thanksgiving meals in November. This month, volunteers have been staffing the annual Red Kettle Campaign and donating Christmas gifts for children in need. Donations of canned goods, turkeys and hams will allow more than 100 Christmas baskets to be distributed, and volunteers are also supporting the Sunday soup kitchen. To find out how you can help, call the Salvation Army at (315) 253-0319.

MISS: Rabbit owners are being advised to practice proper health and sanitary measures after a virus that kills rabbits was recently confirmed in Montgomery County.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets said Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 is a highly contagious and fatal disease of domestic and wild rabbits that was first found in the United States in 2018. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the virus in this case, but officials said the virus does not affect humans or other animals. Owners can also speak with their veterinarians about the potential use of a new vaccine for RHDV2, which was recently granted emergency use authorization by the USDA.

RHDV2 is a reportable disease in New York, and sick or dead domestic rabbits should be reported to the State Veterinarians office at (518) 457-3502 or to the USDA at (866) 536-7593. Multiple wild rabbits found dead or wild rabbits with blood-stained noses should be reported to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Wildlife Health Unit at (518) 478-2203.

HIT: To the expansion of a "greenbelt" being created around the southern part of Skaneateles Lake.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust announced this week that it has purchased 28 acres in the Onondaga County town of Spafford that will be added to the Hinchcliff Preserve, expanding it to over 300 acres. The project is part of a larger effort to create a greenbelt around the southern half of the lake to protect steep slopes and minimize erosion.

