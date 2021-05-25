Hits & Misses:Sampson cemetery selected, fighting hunger in Cayuga County, downtown violence

HIT: To the selection of Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in nearby Seneca County as the site of the first state veterans cemetery.

A unanimous vote of a special selection committee approved the site on Monday, making the Romulus cemetery the top choice out of 11 responses the state received earlier this year when it sought proposals from around New York.

Sampson's status as a currently operating veterans cemetery made a big difference. The site opened in 2011 on land that was part of the former Sampson Air Force Base and Sampson Naval Training Station.

MISS: To a fight at a downtown Auburn store last week that resulted in three people getting hospital treatment.

Police are still investigating what happened in early evening of Wednesday, May 26, at the All-America Mart on Loop Road, but it was clear that there was a dangerous altercation. We urge anyone with information that can help detectives to get in touch with them.

HIT: To the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, TomatoFest, Perform 4 Purpose and the Cultural Italian American Organization, which all teamed up for a fundraiser and food drive on Saturday.