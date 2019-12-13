HIT: For the fourth consecutive year, winter scarves were hung on the fence in front of Seymour Library in Auburn — and anybody who wants one is welcome to help themselves.
Sylvia Sue Best, of Auburn, has been organizing The Scarf Project on the Fence since learning about a similar effort in another city. She makes some of the items herself, and a small army of supporters donate many more. About 400 items were collected for the community giveaway this season, the most the local project had to date.
"I'm just amazed at how it's taken on a life of its own," Best said. "I hope, long after I'm gone, that someone will continue to do this."
MISS: To an afternoon blaze that destroyed a vehicle and a garage in Auburn Thursday.
The Franklin Street garage was fully involved in flames by the time firefighters arrived, and a storage shed on a neighboring property was damaged slightly. The good news is that the garage was not attached to the home on the property, and nobody was injured in the incident.
HIT: The latest data shows that deaths from opioid overdoses are on the decline in Cayuga County and across New York state — but a lot of work remains to be done.
The Auburn Rotary Club this week made a $15,000 donation to Nick's Ride 4 Friends, an Auburn-based nonprofit that helps people find services for addiction and related issues. We applaud the many people working in the fight against this crisis.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.