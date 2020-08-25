Hits & Misses: Scholastic sports to return, CNY council meeting, Seneca Falls event

HIT: To some encouraging news for scholastic athletes in New York state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that low-risk sports, such as soccer and field hockey and several others, will be allowed to begin competition within regions or neighboring regions, starting Sept. 21. It's part of a gradual reopening approach to scholastic activities that will follow the return to students a few weeks earlier.
The governor did not clear high-risk sports, notably football, to start playing. Hopefully, a week or two of successful implementation the lower-risk games can clear the way for those sports to get started, as well.
MISS: To government boards and organizations that fail to adequately inform the public of their meetings, especially during the pandemic when in-person public attendance can be limited.
A perfect example of this happened Monday, when the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council announced a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning via a press release issued at noon on Monday. Further limiting public participation, the council said anyone who wanted to attend the meeting virtually had to RSVP by 5 p.m. Monday.
There's no good excuse for why such a meeting couldn't be livestreamed for everyone to see and for why it couldn't have been announced last week.
HIT: To the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, which virtually hosted its Equality Weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
While an in-person convention was what people had been looking forward to for many years leading up to this anniversary, the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible. The program the park managed to put together, though, was still educational and inspiring.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
