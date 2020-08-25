Hits & Misses: Scholastic sports to return, CNY council meeting, Seneca Falls event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To some encouraging news for scholastic athletes in New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that low-risk sports, such as soccer and field hockey and several others, will be allowed to begin competition within regions or neighboring regions, starting Sept. 21. It's part of a gradual reopening approach to scholastic activities that will follow the return to students a few weeks earlier.

The governor did not clear high-risk sports, notably football, to start playing. Hopefully, a week or two of successful implementation the lower-risk games can clear the way for those sports to get started, as well.

MISS: To government boards and organizations that fail to adequately inform the public of their meetings, especially during the pandemic when in-person public attendance can be limited.

A perfect example of this happened Monday, when the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council announced a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning via a press release issued at noon on Monday. Further limiting public participation, the council said anyone who wanted to attend the meeting virtually had to RSVP by 5 p.m. Monday.