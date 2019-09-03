HIT: To the start of a new school year in the Cayuga County area.
Schools will be back in session this week after an enjoyable July and August break. And while it's always a little sad to say good-bye to the summer, it's also exciting to see students, teachers, staff and parents dive into a new academic year.
We urge everyone to make the most of this school year. Soak up knowledge, get involved in school activities and be kind to your classmates.
For all of us who drive, this is a also good time to remind ourselves to be careful on the roads, keeping an eye out for buses and children walking to and from school.
MISS: To less-than-ideal Labor Day weather.
While it wasn't a complete washout, most of us experienced batches of showers, cloudy skies and cooler-than-normal temperatures for the unofficial final day of the summer season.
Of course, we should also count our blessings as people in the south find themselves coping with hurricane season.
HIT: To a solid start to the season for the Syracuse Orange football team.
SU, ranked nationally in the pre-season polls for the first time this century, posted a 24-0 victory over Liberty in a game most famous for the opposing coach calling plays from a hospital-style bed in the press box because of an injury.
Syracuse was by no means spectacular, but it's a sign of the program's progress under coach Dino Babers that a shutout with a margin in excess of three touchdowns felt a little underwhelming.
