HIT: To the Schweinfurth Art Center's "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit, which wraps up its 2023 run on Sunday.

This yearly collection brings artwork created by local students and senior citizens together for an engaging display that showcases some remarkable talent. Last weekend, the museum invited families in so students could make their own pictures to be included as part of the exhibit.

If you have a chance and haven't done so yet, make a visit to see this talent on display. The museum, located at 205 Genesee St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public.

MISS: To a troubling new wrinkle in what was already a disturbing drinking-and-driving case in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office added more charges against an Oswego County man who showed up to an accident scene in Ira allegedly in an intoxicated state. At the time, deputies thought the defendant, who had a DWI conviction in the past, was checking on someone. But further investigation revealed that this driver was actually in the accident, left the scene and came back later in a different vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

HIT: To a glorious final regular season game for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

In a season that's been largely forgettable, including a four-game losing streak that featured all blowout defeats, the Orange gave fans plenty to cheer about at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday.

Before a large crowd drawn to campus because the 2003 national championship team was honored — and two stars from that team, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick, had their jersey numbers retired — SU put a strong all-around performance together with a 72-63 victory over Wake Forest.

The positive vibes from the win are just what SU needed heading into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, which the team likely needs to win to make it into the NCAA Tournament.

