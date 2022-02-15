Hits & Misses: Seymour Library's renovation, SU injury and loss, Auburnian playing with The Who

HIT: Hit to the new family space at the Seymour Library.

The library closed for a couple of days to end last week so staff could move the children's area materials from the old space, which was wonderful but a bit cramped and in need of an update, into a beautifully renovated new area. The new space debuts to the public this week.

A vibrant children's library is a valuable asset for any community, so it's terrific to see the board of trustees and staff who serve the hundreds of families in the Seymour Library district make the effort to bring an even more welcoming and stimulating section to this historic facility.

MISS: To a tough break and a tough loss for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

Feeling good with a four-game winning streak in which they had been playing their best overall basketball of the season, the Orange got some bad news last week when starting center Jesse Edwards fractured his wrist, an injury that ended his year. Edwards has been a key contributor on offense and defense for SU, so losing his production is a big blow.

Edwards certainly was missed on Saturday when Syracuse dropped a hard-fought game on the road to Virginia Tech.

HIT: To Emily Marshall, an Auburn native who will be on the stage for one of rock's biggest tours this year.

Marshall will be second keyboardist on The Who's 2022 North American tour, which includes 14 shows this spring and 14 this fall. The professional musician graduated from Auburn High School in 2007 and studied music at Ithaca College before embarking on her career.

