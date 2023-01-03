Hits & Misses: Skaneateles Resolution Run wedding, NY Giants in playoffs, diner's closure

HIT: To a New Year's Day, open-air wedding after a community run.

That's what Camillus couple Kate Chajka and Daniel Marshall did on Sunday. After taking part in the Skaneateles Lions Club’s Resolution Run along with a few dozen other residents and out-of-town visitors, the couple exchanged vows in the Clift Park gazebo.

It was a fun and inspiring twist for the Resolution Run, one of the Lions Club fundraisers that ultimately supports many important community service organizations.

MISS: To the closing of Hunter Dinerant, the steel railroad car diner in the heart of downtown Auburn that's been serving the community for more than half of a century.

Opened by the Hunter family in 1951, the downtown diner is a unique part of the city's urban landscape, but closed its door on New Year's Eve. Hopefully, someone will be able to get the business back open sometime in 2023.

HIT: To the New York Giants football team, for getting back to the postseason after a long drought.

With their convincing win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants clinched a wildcard spot in the National Football League playoffs for the first time since 2016. For a franchise that is among the best in league in history in terms of Super Bowl wins, missing the postseason for so many years was certainly a frustration for fans.

The hiring of former Buffalo Bills assistant coach Brian Daboll to be the head coach was a huge factor in the Giants' success this season.

