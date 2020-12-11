Hits & Misses: Skaneateles show goes on, CCC winter sports canceled, CNY shines in virus testing

HIT: The Skaneateles High School Drama Club did not let working from home stop it from putting together a holiday show. When collaborating and performing face to face in school became impractical this fall, it was decided that a radio play would be a good alternative, so 25 students from all grade levels set about voicing characters, creating sound effects, and recording and editing performances. The resulting show, "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," will be available for listening from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at sites.google.com/skanschools.org/shswonderfullife/home.
MISS: Area student-athletes have suffered another blow from the coronavirus pandemic, as Cayuga and Onondaga community colleges have both canceled their winter basketball and volleyball seasons. The decision to cancel high-risk sports was made jointly with 26 other SUNY community colleges that are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association. Most spring sports were early in their seasons when COVID-19 forced shutdowns in March, and fall sports were also later suspended. The viability of playing sports next spring has yet to be determined.
HIT: A COVID-19 test developed in Syracuse is getting praise from health officials. The saliva test developed by Upstate Medical and NY Start-Up Quadrant Biosciences has been given a No. 1 ranking by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for detecting the virus in its earliest stages and has also been cited as being among the most sensitive tests regardless of type, ranking sixth worldwide in detecting the virus. The test is said to be cost effective and easy to use, and is being credited with helping SUNY campuses pinpoint cases at the earliest stages of the virus.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!