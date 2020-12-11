Hits & Misses: Skaneateles show goes on, CCC winter sports canceled, CNY shines in virus testing

HIT: A COVID-19 test developed in Syracuse is getting praise from health officials. The saliva test developed by Upstate Medical and NY Start-Up Quadrant Biosciences has been given a No. 1 ranking by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for detecting the virus in its earliest stages and has also been cited as being among the most sensitive tests regardless of type, ranking sixth worldwide in detecting the virus. The test is said to be cost effective and easy to use, and is being credited with helping SUNY campuses pinpoint cases at the earliest stages of the virus.