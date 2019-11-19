HIT: To the Skaneateles Lakers boys soccer team and to Skaneateles junior runner Caleb Bender, for capturing state championships over the weekend.
The soccer squad capped a memorable playoff run with an overtime victory Sunday in the Class B title game. The triumph in Middletown secured the Lakers second state crown, the last one coming in 2010.
A day earlier, Bender captured the NYSPHSAA Class C cross country championship by winning his race Saturday morning in Plattsburgh. Bender ran 3 miles in 14:41.6.
MISS: To a tragic fire in the town of Victory.
A 70-year-old man died in a house fire Friday night that destroyed a residence on Stahlnecker Road. The man's 69-year-old wife was able to get out and was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for minor injuries.
The northern Cayuga County community is rallying behind the family with fundraising efforts and support.
HIT: To good weekend for New York football fans.
The Syracuse University football team snapped a four-game losing streak and captured their first FBS and ACC wins of the season with an impressive thumping of Duke on the road Saturday.
A day later, both the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills earned NFL victories.
Here's hoping they call can continue the momentum next weekend.
