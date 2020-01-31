Hits & Misses: Snowmobiling traditions, rash of break-ins, new bakery in Union Springs

HIT: To the Weedsport Winter Wanderers for preserving their past and keeping an eye on the future.

The club held its annual vintage snowmobile show in Sennett last weekend, where people were invited to display their old sleds and chat about the early days of the sport. A group of 1970s-era machines brought back memories of a time when many more companies were manufacturing the machines. A chicken barbecue held at the event supports the club's efforts to create and maintain area snowmobile trails. Club treasurer Dave Samons said another goal is to "promote safe snowmobiling and pass it on to the younger folks."

MISS: To a rash of thefts and burglaries in Cayuga County.

The county sheriff's office and state police are both investigating a series of crimes in Owasco, Moravia and Summer Hill. The Cayuga County Sportsmens Association, Empire Haven and the Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club were each burglarized at least twice in the past month. A Jeep Wrangler was stolen in one of the cases. The vehicle is silver soft top with a large black star on the hood.