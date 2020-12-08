Hits & Misses: Solid Orange start, schools going remote, Giants' resurgence

HIT: To the red-hot New York Giants football team.
OK, so maybe referring to a team that's 5-7 as "red-hot" is a bit of an exaggeration, but the Giants have plenty of reasons to feel great about themselves these days.
New York preserved its hold on first place in the lowly NFC East division on Sunday, which isn't saying much in 2020. But it did so with its most impressive victory of the season. The Giants defense shut down the highly touted Seattle Seahawks in Seattle en route to the victory.
New York has now won four straight games after starting the season 1-6. Playoffs certainly look like a good possibility, and as Giants fans know from some glorious seasons in the past, anything can happen in the post-season.
MISS: To schools in the Cayuga County area shifting to fully remote models as a result of local COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Skaneateles Central School District went fully remote for all of its buildings starting on Friday, while the Auburn Enlarged City School District put its high school into an online-only model on Monday.
For both cases, it's largely the high number of required student and staff quarantines that are forcing these shifts away from in-person classes. That's frustrating to see because despite the valid concerns going into the academic year about whether schools would foster COVID-19 spread, the opposite has happened. School buildings, where students and staff are following careful safety and hygiene protocols, have been safe.
Support Local Journalism
It's the high spread in our communities, not within schools, that are causing these issues.
HIT: To a strong couple of games for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.
After struggling to a narrow victory in its Nov. 27 opener against Bryant, the Orange put together two impressive performances last week to score comfortable wins over Niagara and Rider.
Perhaps most exciting for Orange fans in those two games were breakout performances from young players such as Quincy Guerrier, Kadary Richmond and Woody Newton. The team was strong despite being without Buddy Boeheim, who's been unable to play due to contact tracing-imposed COVID-19 quarantine.
A solid test for where this team is at comes tonight when the Orange visit Rutgers.
Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim discusses home victory Saturday night over Rider.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!