Hits & Misses: Solid Orange start, schools going remote, Giants' resurgence

HIT: To the red-hot New York Giants football team.

OK, so maybe referring to a team that's 5-7 as "red-hot" is a bit of an exaggeration, but the Giants have plenty of reasons to feel great about themselves these days.

New York preserved its hold on first place in the lowly NFC East division on Sunday, which isn't saying much in 2020. But it did so with its most impressive victory of the season. The Giants defense shut down the highly touted Seattle Seahawks in Seattle en route to the victory.

New York has now won four straight games after starting the season 1-6. Playoffs certainly look like a good possibility, and as Giants fans know from some glorious seasons in the past, anything can happen in the post-season.

MISS: To schools in the Cayuga County area shifting to fully remote models as a result of local COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Skaneateles Central School District went fully remote for all of its buildings starting on Friday, while the Auburn Enlarged City School District put its high school into an online-only model on Monday.