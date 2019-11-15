HIT: To a long-awaited reopening.
The Southern Cayuga Planetarium is back in operation after five years of dormancy. The facility first opened in 1968, but the need for a new roof and technology enhancements inside brought the operation to a halt in 2014. School workers, elected officials and other supporters worked tirelessly to find enough funding, and a school district capital project, donations and state grants eventually combined to make reopening the facility a reality. The planetarium now boasts the latest projection technology and a robotics lab to serve as an educational and inspirational point of interest for the school district and beyond.
MISS: To a man with crime on his mind.
Auburn police said the same person may be responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses in the city's west end. The break-ins took place between Nov. 5 and Nov. 7. The good news is that police have a pretty good photo of the man's face because he looked directly into a security camera during one of the crimes.
HIT: To training that just might save a life.
Brandon Rindfleisch of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office recently completed a four-week course at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oneida County to achieve Basic SWAT Operator designation. The training includes responding to active shooter incidents, serving of high-risk warrants, and other dangerous incidents. The course has been offered 12 times since 2016, and more than 250 law enforcement officers have completed the training.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.