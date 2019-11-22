HIT: Courtney Conley is in the second year of giving away free winter coats — and more people are encouraged to get involved.
The owner of Coco & Company Salon gave away coats last year and said that customers then began bringing in items to donate. The operation is simple: coats are kept on a rack on the sidewalk at 11 East Genesee St., Auburn, and anybody who needs a coat may take one. People with coats to donate to the cause are welcome to stop and drop one off. Donations of gently used coats, gloves, scarves and boots are still in need as Auburn heads into the winter season.
MISS: An Auburn man who sold a cellphone that didn't belong to him was in court for sentencing this week.
Originally charged with felony falsifying business records, the man had put someone else's phone into a machine that dispenses cash for valuable electronics. The initial payoff for the crime was $265, but the ultimate price was decided upon Thursday: one year in the Cayuga County Jail.
HIT: To broadening their own — and their students' — education.
Auburn school district educators Christina Calarco, Victoria Calarco and Anne Mlod recently gave a presentation at the International Association of School Librarianship in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The educators contributed stories and photographs to a travel blog as a means of sharing their experiences with their students back in Auburn.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.