Hits & Misses: Spring sports starting, grants for Auburn cultural sites, train incident

HIT: To the start of competition in Cayuga County-area scholastic sports spring seasons.

While the outdoor conditions haven't necessarily felt spring-like yet, games are now taking place in the fresh air. Competition under the open sky is a hallmark of the spring seasons.

If you have a chance in the next couple of months, get out to a game or two in your community and support these student-athletes. We wish them the best, and congratulate them for the work they've already and will continue to put in.

HIT: To some outside funding that will give a boost to a pair of cultural sites in Auburn.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art recently was selected to receive funding from the American Historical Association's Grants to Sustain and Advance the Work of Historical Organizations Program. The money will help the museum with a project that will examine its Case Research Laboratory collection and establish a new interpretive plan and tour experience. Down Genesee Street a few blocks, Auburn Public Theater also recently learned of a grant that will enable it to revamp its lighting system.

Auburn museum receives grant for sound film project The Cayuga Museum of History & Art has been awarded funding from the American Historical Association's Grants to Sustain and Advance the W…

Auburn Public Theater receives $50K from state for lighting system Auburn Public Theater is one of 116 capital projects awarded grants through the New York State Council on the Arts' final funding round of fis…

Both of these institutions are key assets in Auburn's compelling arts and culture scene, and we're excited to see them continue to grow.

MISS: To an unfortunate incident on an Amtrak train last weekend in Cayuga County.

Cayuga County sheriff releases name of person killed jumping from train The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Monday disclosed the identity of the person killed when he jumped from a moving Amtrak train on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said a man from Brooklyn, who was on a passenger train headed to Rochester, jumped from it while it was moving on Saturday afternoon and died from his injuries.

The incident, which took place in Brutus, remains under investigation.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0