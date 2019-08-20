HIT: To the arrival of the 2019 New York State Fair.
The yearly event just a short drive to the east in Geddes is a great perk of being a central New York resident. The fair provides an amazing range of entertainment for people of all ages. It's also a terrific showcase for many of our area youth who raise livestock. And some Cayuga County-area businesses get in on the action, selling their products and services to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who pass through the gates.
All the fun gets going on Wednesday.
MISS: To the recent pattern of unsettled summer weather that's been bringing some powerful thunderstorms through our area.
It's almost become a routine the past week or so: Hot and humid but mostly sunny skies into the early afternoon, followed by a round or two of storms that pack heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds and sometimes even hail.
Thunderstorms are always part of summer life, for sure. But it would be nice if we could have a few days without one.
MISS: To the lightning strike that hit the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church on Parker Street in Auburn on Sunday.
This building is just in the early stages of a renovation as part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park project. Auburn firefighters did great work responding and containing the blaze quickly, containing it largely to the steeple area. But fire, smoke and water damage did occur, making the work for the National Park Service a little more challenging.
