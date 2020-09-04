Hits & Misses: State Fair tradition goes on, carelessly spreading virus, Women's HOF expands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: The New York State Fair had to be canceled this year, but the traditional butter sculpture was still created inside a refrigerated room in the Dairy Products Building. The American Dairy Association North East unveiled the 52nd annual butter sculpture this week, showing a dairy farmer giving milk to children involved in schoolwork, some of which is being done in a home setting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 800-pound sculpture was created by Marie Pelton and Jim Victor, a Pennsylvania couple who have produced the state fair's butter sculpture for the last 18 years.

MISS: People who fail to follow the rules are putting others at risk as COVID-19 continues to spread at colleges and universities. SUNY Geneseo suspended two fraternities and a sorority for hosting gatherings as the fall semester was just getting started, and SUNY Oneonta on Thursday gave up on holding any in-person classes this fall after hundreds of students tested positive for the coronavirus, the primary source of infection having been traced to student parties in and around campus.