Hits & Misses: State Fair tradition goes on, carelessly spreading virus, Women's HOF expands

HIT: The New York State Fair had to be canceled this year, but the traditional butter sculpture was still created inside a refrigerated room in the Dairy Products Building. The American Dairy Association North East unveiled the 52nd annual butter sculpture this week, showing a dairy farmer giving milk to children involved in schoolwork, some of which is being done in a home setting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 800-pound sculpture was created by Marie Pelton and Jim Victor, a Pennsylvania couple who have produced the state fair's butter sculpture for the last 18 years.
MISS: People who fail to follow the rules are putting others at risk as COVID-19 continues to spread at colleges and universities. SUNY Geneseo suspended two fraternities and a sorority for hosting gatherings as the fall semester was just getting started, and SUNY Oneonta on Thursday gave up on holding any in-person classes this fall after hundreds of students tested positive for the coronavirus, the primary source of infection having been traced to student parties in and around campus.
HIT: The National Women's Hall of Fame recently opened its new location in the former Seneca Knitting Mill, a historic industrial complex that first opened more than 175 years ago. Opening a portion of the building to the public took more than 10 years and $10 million and comes at a time when Seneca Falls is in the spotlight of the women's rights movement on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!