Hits & Misses: State fair tweaks hour, sex offender absconds, map redrawing upheld

HIT: Responding to feedback from the public, the New York State Fair will be opening at 9 a.m. this season, rather than 10 a.m., as was the case last year.

The fair reported that many people said they like an earlier opening time so they can get breakfast or visit the animal barns before the crowds get too thick. The new time is a compromise between last year and the fair's longtime opening time of 8 a.m. The fairgrounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday, with shorter hours on Labor Day, the final day of the 13-day run.

MISS: A Moravia man who has twice been convicted of sex crimes against children has evidently proven that he still poses a threat to the community.

Most recently released from state prison in January, the man became the subject of a manhunt last week after failing to follow the terms of his parole and then running from officers. His most recent status as a sex offender is Level 3, meaning he is more likely than most to continue committing offenses. Kudos to all the law enforcement officials who took part in the effort to get the wanted man back in custody. He was reported to have been captured on Tuesday by the US Marshals Task Force, which includes US Marshals, state police, NYS Parole and the Onondaga County Sheriff's office.

HIT: A "Hail Mary pass" lawsuit to retain congressional and state Senate district maps that have been ruled unconstitutional was thrown out this week by a federal judge.

A group of Democratic voters brought forth the legal effort after the state's highest court ruled that district maps drawn by the Legislature had been gerrymandered to favor Democrats and give their candidates an advantage in 22 of the state's 26 congressional districts.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0