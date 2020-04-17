Hits & Misses: Staying invested in downtown Auburn, dairy farms hit hard, community doing its part

HIT: Robert and Joni Otterstatter are forging ahead with downtown Auburn ventures even as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced most businesses to temporarily close. After years of planning and renovations, Octane Social House in the Nolan Block of Genesee Street is all set to offer a new option for food, drink, live music and more in the city, and a second enterprise, Octane's Inferno, is preparing to offer men's grooming and local tobacco and distillery products as soon as it is able. We're glad to see so many business people remaining bullish on downtown, and we hope to see them all thrive after the public health emergency subsides.
MISS: To the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the dairy industry. The closure of schools and restaurants has hit the milk market hard, and many farmers are being forced to dump perfectly good milk down the drain due to a lack of demand. Dairy farms are a big part of the fabric of Cayuga County, and their economic impact is felt far and wide. We hope our local producers are able to hang on long enough for their markets to become more stable.
HIT: Health experts agree that the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to practice social distancing — and we're pleased that most people seem to be taking that advice to heart. Both Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said they've had just a few reports about social gatherings and note that businesses appear to be following state guidelines designed to keep people safe.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
