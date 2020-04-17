Hits & Misses: Staying invested in downtown Auburn, dairy farms hit hard, community doing its part

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIT: Robert and Joni Otterstatter are forging ahead with downtown Auburn ventures even as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced most businesses to temporarily close. After years of planning and renovations, Octane Social House in the Nolan Block of Genesee Street is all set to offer a new option for food, drink, live music and more in the city, and a second enterprise, Octane's Inferno, is preparing to offer men's grooming and local tobacco and distillery products as soon as it is able. We're glad to see so many business people remaining bullish on downtown, and we hope to see them all thrive after the public health emergency subsides.

MISS: To the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the dairy industry. The closure of schools and restaurants has hit the milk market hard, and many farmers are being forced to dump perfectly good milk down the drain due to a lack of demand. Dairy farms are a big part of the fabric of Cayuga County, and their economic impact is felt far and wide. We hope our local producers are able to hang on long enough for their markets to become more stable.