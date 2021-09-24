Hits & Misses: Storm aid may be coming, Centro cutbacks, Auburn native's Hall of Fame connection

HIT: Federal aid for storm damage in Cayuga County took a positive step forward this week as Gov. Kathy Hochul formally requested a major disaster declaration for Allegany, Cayuga, Cortland, Lewis, Oneida, Steuben, Tioga and Yates counties after heavy August rains caused significant damage in the region.
If President Joe Biden approves the declaration, the affected counties will receive assistance through FEMA that can be used to repair infrastructure, such as buildings and roads. Individual homeowners would also have the option of submitting claims. Cayuga County officials did their part to be included in the disaster declaration by collecting evidence of more than $300,000 in damage locally.
MISS: What were believed to be short-term cutbacks by Centro have now been extended as the regional transportation provider struggles to hire enough drivers, mechanics and support personnel to operate routes. Bus service to Elbridge, Moravia and Weedsport that was suspended during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be returning, Centro said this week, leaving people who don't drive with few options to get to work, school and medical appointments. The 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton route, providing service to Skaneateles, Welch Allyn, Marcellus and Taunton and the Centro Transit Hub in Syracuse will continue to operate as the only remaining connection between Auburn and Syracuse.
HIT: The spikes that Auburn native Tim Locastro was wearing when he set a major league record for most consecutive stolen bases to begin a career were recently put on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown.
The "Whole New Ballgame" exhibit is currently on the second floor of the museum. Locastro broke the record held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines when he stole second base on April 10, his 28th consecutive steal. Locastro donated the spikes to the Baseball Hall of Fame after the game.
